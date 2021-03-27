Poole scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with four assists across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Poole continues to start in the place of Stephen Curry (tailbone) and score well. While Andrew Wiggins has taken over as the driving force behind the Warriors' offense, Poole has topped 30 minutes and scored no fewer than 15 points in his last five games. While Poole isn't a big contributor elsewhere in the box score, he has chipped in at least four assists three times in the same five-game span.