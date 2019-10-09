Poole (ankle) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Poole rolled his ankle earlier in the week but won't have to miss any exhibition action as a result. The rookie played 23 minutes against the Lakers over the weekend, finishing with 17 points (5-11 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal.

