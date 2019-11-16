Warriors' Jordan Poole: Shifts to bench role
Poole will come off the bench Friday against Boston.
Poole has started each of the last eight matchups, averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds during that stretch. He'll head back to a bench role for Friday's matchup, allowing Eric Paschall to draw the start.
