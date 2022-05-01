Poole will operate off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Poole started 20 straight games while Stephen Curry was working his way back from a foot injury and averaged 24.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes during that stretch. However, with both sharpshooters starting the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Nuggets, Poole registered his first single-digit scoring outing since Feb. 27. While Gary Payton will draw the start over Poole on Sunday, the latter is still expected to garner a sizable role off the bench.
