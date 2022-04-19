Poole ended with 29 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-106 win over the Nuggets.

Poole started over Stephen Curry for the second straight postseason contest and once again proved his worth with a superb all-around effort. He ranked second on the team behind Curry with 29 points, led the Warriors in assists and tied for second in rebounds. Poole's big scoring effort came on a 10-for-16 shooting line (including a 5-for-10 mark from deep), and he has gone 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) from the field overall while knocking down 10 total triples over the first two games of the series. Poole's strong play has given the Warriors the luxury of bringing Curry -- who played just 23 minutes Monday -- off the bench while he ramps back up following a monthlong absence due to a foot injury, though it stands to reason that the roles will eventually be switched once Curry is ready to handle a full workload.