Poole contributed 38 points (13-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to Portland.

Poole needs to step his game up with Stephen Curry (lower leg) sidelined, and that's precisely what he's done over the last two games, dishing out a career-high 12 assists against the Thunder on Monday and now delivering his third-best scoring mark of the campaign in a tight loss against the Blazers. Poole should remain a starter and a significant contributor to Golden State's offensive scheme ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Lakers.