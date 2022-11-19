Poole totaled 13 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York.

Poole was woeful from the field once again Friday, something that is becoming an unwanted trend. He now sits outside the top 170 this season, well below where he was being drafted. He likely won't continue to be this bad, but managers should look to reevaluate when it comes to projecting his season-long value.