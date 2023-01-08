Poole closed with 21 points (5-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to Orlando.

Poole struggled from the field all night, going 3-of-10 in the first half and 2-of-7 over the final two quarters as the Warriors fell to the Magic at home. He knocked down only two of 10 three-point attempts on the night and is now shooting just 21.2 percent from beyond the arc to begin the month of January. Despite Poole's poor shooting performance, he was still able to reach the 20-point mark for the seventh straight contest after going 9-of-10 at the free-throw line, while he also dished out six assists for the second consecutive game.