Poole scored 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in a 118-91 victory over the Pistons on Saturday.

Poole logged a season-high 21 minutes due largely to the lopsided score, and he took full advantage of the opportunity by registering his most points of the campaign. He also tied his season high with three makes from beyond the arc. Poole is likely headed for the G League bubble, but he at least showed he can put up points when given the opportunity.