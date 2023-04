Poole contributed 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-97 win over the Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Poole slid into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing Draymond Green who was out due to a league suspension. Despite going just 4-of-13 from the floor, Poole still managed to put together a productive evening. Green will return for Game 4, meaning Poole will likely return to the bench.