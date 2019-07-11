Warriors' Jordan Poole: Solid outing in win
Poole finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Denver Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Golden State's first round pick had another quality outing for the Warriors in Wednesday's win. He failed to make either of his three-point attempts, but Poole's sharpshooting abilities that he displayed at Michigan (37 percent from three) will serve him well with this team.
