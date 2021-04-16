Poole scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with four assists and three steals in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Poole scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games and also matched his season-high total in steals. The guard has provided the Warriors with solid production off the bench recently, averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals across his last four games.
