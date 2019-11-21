Poole scored 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists and a rebound in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 142-94 loss to the Mavericks.

It's the rookie's fourth straight game coming off the bench, but his first as a reserve this season with double-digit points or more than three assists. Poole has been forced into a bigger role than anticipated out of the gate due to all the Warriors' injuries, and while the 28th overall pick in this year's draft is struggling to find his rhythm on offense, he has the talent to get hot from the outside once he gets comfortable in the NBA.