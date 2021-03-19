Poole will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Stephen Curry (tailbone) out, Poole will get his first start of the season. He's been playing well lately, and over the last five games has averaged 19.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.6 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 23 off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Effective in limited minutes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Continues to produce off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Pops for 14 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Puts up career-high 26 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Cleared to play Wednesday•