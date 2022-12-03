Poole will start Saturday's game against the Rockets for the resting Klay Thompson, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Saturday marks Poole's fifth start of the season. As a starter this year, he's averaged 28.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes.
