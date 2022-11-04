Poole will enter the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green all ruled out for rest, Poole will be tasked with running the point and will take on the brunt of the offensive load. Joining him in the starting five is Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and Kevon Looney.
