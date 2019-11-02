Warriors' Jordan Poole: Starting Friday
Poole will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Spurs, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Poole will replace Steph Curry (hand) in the starting lineup. Curry is expected to be sidelined at least three months, so it looks like the Warriors will opt to give Poole the first opportunity to replace him. The rookie has averaged 8.3 points and 1.8 triples across 23.0 minutes per game, and figures to see a bigger workload going forward.
