Poole will join the first unit for Monday's meeting with Washington, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Poole will slide into the first five for Monday's tilt with Klay Thompson (knee) getting the game off for injury management purposes. In 21 starts this season, Poole has averaged 26.5 points and 4.2 assists across 33.6 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Thrives in return to bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Shoots poorly in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Another strong outing Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Inefficient in double-overtime win•