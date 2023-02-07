Poole will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This was the expected move with Stephen Curry (knee) going down, and with Curry not having a timetable and not likely to be back any time soon, it'll be a full-time Poole party moving forward. Over 30 starts this season, Poole has compiled averages of 24.9 points, 3.2 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.9 triples, 1.0 steal and 3.7 turnovers per contest on 44.1% shooting from the floor and 87.7% at the stripe.