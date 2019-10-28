Poole will get the start at small forward in Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are opting to go small by inserting Poole in the lineup at small forward, while pushing Glenn Robinson and Draymond green into the frontcourt. It will mark the first start of the 22-year-old's career, and he should be in line for a slightly healthier workload that than 22 minutes per game he has averaged so far.