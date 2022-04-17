Poole will start at point guard for Saturday's Game 1 against the Warriors, while Stephen Curry (foot) comes off the bench on a minutes limit.

Coach Steve Kerr will opt to ease Curry back into game action by bringing him off the bench, so Poole remains in the starting five. Over his past 15 starts, he's averaged 25.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 35.0 minutes.