Poole amassed 22 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-110 loss to Memphis.

Poole moved into the starting lineup, resulting in Kevon Looney shifting to the bench. The move appeared to rejuvenate Poole who had been struggling over the past week. Managers will be hoping he can use this performance as a springboard to consistent production. He remains a clear must-roster player but as we have seen throughout the season, his numbers can fluctuate substantially from one night to the next.