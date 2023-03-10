Poole will join the first unit for Thursday's meeting with the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Poole will claim the two-guard spot in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry Thursday as Steve Kerr rolled out an ultra-small lineup featuring Klay Thompson at the four and Draymond Green at the five. In 41 starts this season, Poole has averaged 24.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 33.1 minutes. However, most of those starts came with one or both of Curry and Thompson sidelined, so his typical starter production could decline with the pair healthy.