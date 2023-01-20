Poole will start Thursday against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Poole earned the start Monday against the Wizards with Klay Thompson (knee) unavailable. Coach Steve Kerr has elected to start small against the Celtics on Thursday, leading to Poole being inserted into the starting lineup over Kevon Looney.
