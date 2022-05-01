Poole started the second half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies in place of Gary Payton, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton drew his first start of the playoffs, but with Draymond Green ejected at the end of the first half, he'll retreat to the bench in favor of Poole, who has been stellar as a starter this season. Over his last 20 games (all starts), Poole has averaged 24.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes.