Poole notched 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Poole remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Stephen Curry (foot), who came back from a month-long absence and was on a minutes limit. It was the first playoff appearance of Poole's career, and he was undaunted by the spotlight, scoring a team-high 30 points on just 13 field-goal attempts. The third-year guard scored half of his points from beyond the arc, going 5-for-7 from three-point range in a Curry-esque performance. Poole took his game to another level while Curry was out, averaging 25.8 points over the final 12 contests of the regular season. Even when Curry eventually makes his way back into the starting lineup, Poole should continue to see major minutes given his late-season emergence.