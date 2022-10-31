Poole supplied 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Pistons.

One day after injuring his ankle, Poole started and a season-high 30 points. He scored 18 in the third quarter, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. Sunday was his first start of the season after making 51 starts a year ago. The 24-year-old has scored at least 24 points in three of his last five contests, bringing his season average up to 17.9 points per game.