Poole registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Poole was sharp and efficient all game long, but his ill-advised deep three with 10 seconds left soured his Game 1 performance. Either way, it was a nice bounce-back outing after he totaled just 15 points over the final two matchups of the opening-round series. Golden State will likely need similar offensive production from Poole moving forward, but maybe more importantly, they need him to play better defense on Dennis Schroder and D'Angelo Russell, who both scored 19 points Tuesday.