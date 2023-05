Poole closed Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 23 minutes.

While Poole was certainly better than his previous performance, his production Wednesday was still not up to scratch. Despite the victory, the Warriors are going to need Poole to get things going on the offensive end, be it in this series or the next, depending on the end result.