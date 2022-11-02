Poole ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

Poole moved back to the bench with Klay Thompson returning to the lineup, ending with just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. While the production was less than ideal, the fact he played 30 minutes is a positive. He currently sits outside the top 120 in standard formats, well below where he was being drafted. While he should eventually end up a top-100 asset, there are almost certainly going to be a few bumps along the way.