Poole finished with 13 points (4-17 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 loss to the Nets.

Poole played less than 30 minutes for the second straight game due to the Warriors losing by a total of 68 points over their past two contests. Despite his poor shooting Wednesday, Poole should continue to be a highly productive fantasy option with Stephen Curry (shoulder) out.