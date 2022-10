Poole (rest) recorded four points (1-10 FG 0-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-112 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Poole was inefficient from the floor in the team's preseason finale. He will look to get things back on track when the regular season tips off on Tuesday. He is expected to see a healthy workload off the bench for Golden State this season.