Poole racked up five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 121-108 win over the Rockets.

Poole was woeful from the field and failed to score in double figures for the first time since Feb. 4, when he posted just three points in a win over Dallas. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate salvaged his performance by dishing out a team-high eight assists, marking just the seventh time he's reached that plateau this season. Across 11 March appearances, Poole is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 29.1 minutes, but he's shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep.