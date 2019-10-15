Poole finished with eight points (3-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 104-98 preseason loss to the Lakers on Monday.

The rookie crashed back to earth after a strong 19-point showing against the Timberwolves last Thursday. Poole also committed a team-high five turnovers, as his inexperience was on display. Despite the tough night, Poole has shown some nice promise since summer league play and is getting a nice swath of playing time with Alec Burks (ankle) having missed the last three exhibitions.