Poole picked up a minor ankle injury but is not expected to be something serious, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There wasn't a sight of Poole picking up any injury during the Warriors' loss to the Hornets on Saturday, but it was the player himself who spoke about the injury with some reporters outside of Golden State's locker room. However, Poole also stated he was fine and that he only rolled his ankle in the final minute of the game while also saying he fully expects to play Sunday against the Pistons. Either way, he should be considered questionable until the Warriors reveal his official injury report for the upcoming game against Detroit. Poole finished Saturday's loss with 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes off the bench.