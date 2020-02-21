Warriors' Jordan Poole: Tallies 19 points in second start
Poole generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 loss to the Rockets.
Even though he beat out Ky Bowman to take over the starting duties at point guard, Poole is a guy who will only be useful for a few weeks. When Stephen Curry returns next month, Poole will be due for a significant regression. If you are desperate for production at this position in seasonal leagues, he could provide some extra pop to your numbers as he continues to start.
