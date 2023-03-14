Poole accumulated 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and six assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-112 victory over the Suns.

Poole came off the bench for the fourth time in his past five games, but that didn't stop him from having a nice offensive night. The dynamic guard finished third on the Warriors with 20 points and tied Stephen Curry for second on the squad with four triples. Poole has reached 20 points just twice in his past six games, but he's posted that mark 38 times in his 69 contests overall this season.