Poole provided 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 win over G League Memphis.

Poole led the G League team in points Thursday while hitting half of his field goals. The 2019 first-round pick handled a decent workload at the NBA level before heading to the G League bubble, and he's on an encouraging trajectory in the developmental league, averaging 26.0 points per game.