Poole posted 33 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the 76ers.

Poole got hot from deep and scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, marking his highest-scoring game since March 2. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy, Poole has come off the bench in 10 of his last 11 appearances, averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists during that stretch.