Poole had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to Dallas.
Poole continued to struggle with his shot in the loss but was able to salvage his night with a season-high nine assists. An element of his game that has certainly developed over the past 12 months, Poole is now quite comfortable playing as a primary facilitator. While managers would love for him to find some momentum on the offensive end, it is nice to see him adding some other elements to his game.
