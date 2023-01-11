Poole recorded 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to Phoenix.

With Stephen Curry (shoulder) back in action, Poole's streak of 17 consecutive starts came to an end, but the 23-year-old still managed to turn in an excellent stat line. While he came up big with the second unit Tuesday, Poole previously eclipsed the 30-minute mark just three times in his other 19 appearances coming off the bench this season, so the level of production he provided against the Suns may be difficult to sustain.