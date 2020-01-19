Poole tallied a career-high 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.

Poole had fallen out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation after a dreadful start to his rookie campaign, but he's been able to take advantage of injuries reopening a spot for him on the second unit. The first-round pick has reached double figures in four straight games, with his exceptional 41.9 percent rate on 7.8 three-point attempts per outing aiding his offensive efforts. Considering Poole has converted from distance at just a 26.9 percent clip for the season, he'll need to enjoy a more sustained run of success before his performance becomes more believable.