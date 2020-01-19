Warriors' Jordan Poole: Turns in career night
Poole tallied a career-high 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.
Poole had fallen out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation after a dreadful start to his rookie campaign, but he's been able to take advantage of injuries reopening a spot for him on the second unit. The first-round pick has reached double figures in four straight games, with his exceptional 41.9 percent rate on 7.8 three-point attempts per outing aiding his offensive efforts. Considering Poole has converted from distance at just a 26.9 percent clip for the season, he'll need to enjoy a more sustained run of success before his performance becomes more believable.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Good to go•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 13, drains four treys•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads Santa Cruz with 23 points•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.