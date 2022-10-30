Poole acknowledged after Saturday's 120-113 loss to the Hornets that he twisted his right ankle late in the overtime period, but he feels like he'll be able to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday in Detroit, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Before picking up the ankle injury, Poole tied his season-high total with 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and chipped in four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hasn't been shy in the past about holding out key players for rest purposes back-to-back sets, and with a matchup on tap against the 1-5 Pistons and Poole nursing a legitimate injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the 23-year-old guard ends up getting Sunday off. Even if that ends up being the case, Poole at least sounds like he'll have a good chance at being ready to go for Tuesday's game in Miami.