Poole posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to Sacramento.

Poole managed to go for 18 points in the loss but failed to provide anything of note when it comes to fantasy value. While he has been relatively consistent on the offensive end, scoring in double-digits in all but three games, his peripheral production leaves a lot to be desired. He remains a hold in standard formats but currently sitting outside the top 200, he needs to turn things around in a hurry.