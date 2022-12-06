Poole (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Poole came into Monday questionable to play due to ankle soreness, but the Michigan product's status appears to be trending upwards. Over his last five games, Poole is averaging 20.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 26.2 minutes per game.