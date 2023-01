Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared that Poole will stay in the starting lineup moving forward, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With coach Steve Kerr looking for a spark, he's electing to start rolling with their small-ball starting lineup consisting of Poole, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Kevon Looney will now come off the bench with Poole set to start for the foreseeable future.