Poole will not be subject to any disciplinary action from the NBA following his swipe at Ja Morant's right knee during Saturday's Game 3 win over the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The controversial play, which Morant and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins maintain led to the star point guard departing the game midway through the fourth quarter, has developed into the primary storyline coming out of Saturday's 142-112 blowout. While Memphis clearly believes Poole was in the wrong, the fact that the league will not fine, suspend or upgrade the foul to a flagrant indicates that no malicious intent was found. With that being the case, Poole will be a full go for Monday's Game 4 as the Warriors look to take a 3-1 series advantage. Morant, meanwhile, is expected to miss Game 4.