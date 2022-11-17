Poole recorded two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-119 loss to the Suns.

Poole was dreadful in the loss, extinguishing memories of his previous performance quite quickly. Coming off a season-best effort, he regressed hard, remaining everyone just what a struggle it has been thus far this season. While the assist numbers are nice, he now sits outside the top 160 for the season, making him an early-season bust candidate, that's for sure.