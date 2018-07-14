Warriors' Josh Magette: Collects team-high six assists in loss
Magette recorded seven points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 69-67 LVSL consolation round loss to the Kings.
Magette has spent much of the last two years bouncing between Atlanta's G-League team and the big show, and while he's effectively demonstrated his ability in the form of high assist totals with the Bayhawks, it hasn't translated to a full-time gig in the pros. He now finds himself with the Warriors this summer and hasn't really done enough to move the needle on his big league prospects in the short term.
