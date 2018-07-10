Warriors' Josh Magette: Drops team-high 10 in summer league loss
Magette scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 91-71 summer league loss to the Mavericks.
The 10 points actually tied for the team lead on a poor night for the Warriors' summer league squad. The 28-year-old saw the first NBA action of his career last year with the Hawks, but cracking the roster of the defending champs will be a whole different story. Magette's international experience and solid all-around game could earn him some minutes if injuries hit the Golden State backcourt, though, even if his ceiling is limited.
